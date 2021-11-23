CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 222,861 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,932,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of AMD traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,881,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $161.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,909 shares of company stock valued at $51,627,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

