CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

