CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,659 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 811,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $196,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $553,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.41. 8,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

