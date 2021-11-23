Cindicator Price Tops $0.0167 on Major Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $33.39 million and $671,782.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234930 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

