Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GHACU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHACU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,683,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,242,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $947,000.

Shares of GHACU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

