Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMKRU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 378,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 223.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $135,000.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TMKRU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMKRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.