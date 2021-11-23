Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 66.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,996 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,889.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 81.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

UOCT stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.