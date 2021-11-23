Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $4.88 Million Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.62% of Frontier Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRON. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FRON stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.