Citigroup Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $29.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $20.65 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

