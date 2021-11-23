Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Class Acceleration were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 196.0% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Class Acceleration in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

NYSE:CLAS opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.