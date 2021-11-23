Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Clear Secure alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of YOU stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $65.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Secure (YOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.