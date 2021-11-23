Clinton P. Jones Buys 530,000 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GoHealth stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 131,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 162.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 281,061 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 2,499.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.