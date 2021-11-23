Clinton P. Jones Buys 530,000 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GoHealth stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 131,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.37.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GOCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.