Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Codorus Valley Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Codorus Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.78% 8.42% 0.74% Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Codorus Valley Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Codorus Valley Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codorus Valley Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million $8.44 million 13.53 Codorus Valley Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.94

Codorus Valley Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp. Codorus Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp competitors beat Codorus Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

