Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Up 22.3% in October

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Cohn Robbins has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRHC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth $3,654,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth $492,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the second quarter worth $919,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

