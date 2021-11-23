Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CBAN stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

