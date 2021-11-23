Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CBAN stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
