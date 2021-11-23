Comerica Bank Buys 826 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Livent were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -343.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

