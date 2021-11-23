Comerica Bank Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,256 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

