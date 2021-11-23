Comerica Bank Has $3.30 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $249.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

