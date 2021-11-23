Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.77.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

