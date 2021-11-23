Comerica Bank Sells 1,154 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of UniFirst worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $196.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.31. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $181.20 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

