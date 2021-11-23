CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Purchases $98,800.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.80. 1,948,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CommScope by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CommScope by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 188,728 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 147,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.