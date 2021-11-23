Comparing Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

21.8% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 1 3 1 0 2.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $7.94, suggesting a potential upside of 106.71%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 12.04% 10.32% 7.26% Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 4.01 $21.55 million $0.31 12.39 Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.69 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -1.03

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.