Compass Minerals International (CMP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Compass Minerals International (NYSE: CMP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/23/2021 – Compass Minerals International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Compass Minerals International is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Compass Minerals International was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

11/16/2021 – Compass Minerals International was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

10/20/2021 – Compass Minerals International was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

10/19/2021 – Compass Minerals International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

9/30/2021 – Compass Minerals International was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 419,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.70%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

