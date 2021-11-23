CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Short Interest Update

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPD opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33. CompuMed has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

