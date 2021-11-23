Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,719.61

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,719.61 ($35.53) and traded as high as GBX 2,874 ($37.55). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,830 ($36.97), with a volume of 363,896 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,786.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,719.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.