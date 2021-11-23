CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $97.95 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,480 shares of company stock worth $14,287,078. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

