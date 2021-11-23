ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of CNOB stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $34.64. 127,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,926. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.37. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054 in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 90.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

