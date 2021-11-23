Contentos (COS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.25 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $77.25 million and $10.11 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00234406 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00088303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,631,604,401 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

