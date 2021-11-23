Contrasting Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Continental Resources alerts:

13.1% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Continental Resources and Alvopetro Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.59 billion 6.46 -$596.87 million $2.26 20.23 Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 0.00 $5.71 million $0.18 N/A

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Resources. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 17.84% 14.17% 6.46% Alvopetro Energy 21.93% 12.46% 8.65%

Dividends

Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Continental Resources pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Continental Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Continental Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Continental Resources and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 10 8 0 2.24 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources presently has a consensus target price of $49.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Alvopetro Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.