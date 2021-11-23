Contrasting Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) & StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. StoneCastle Financial pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.65 million 8.59 $7.78 million $2.54 8.57 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $107.98 million 2.17 $9.96 million $1.19 13.61

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial. StoneCastle Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercrest Asset Management Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for StoneCastle Financial and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.20%. Given Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvercrest Asset Management Group is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Volatility & Risk

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 96.59% N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.10% 22.60% 11.67%

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats StoneCastle Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc. operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services. The company was founded in April 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

