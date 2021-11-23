Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDEN. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 92,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €110.30 ($125.34) on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52 week low of €54.51 ($61.94) and a 52 week high of €71.11 ($80.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.10.

