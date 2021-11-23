Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $741.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $688.16 and its 200 day moving average is $611.06. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $337.83 and a one year high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stephens increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

