Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.62.

Shares of PSA opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $340.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.81.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

