Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $114.45. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.