Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.82. 293,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,421,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.88. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

