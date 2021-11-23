Corbenic Partners LLC Has $21.44 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 5.2% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $254.65. 70,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

