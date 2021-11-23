Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Corbenic Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.14. 38,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,507. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.