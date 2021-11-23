Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.7% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 78,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.