Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

