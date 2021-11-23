Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

CRSR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 14.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.06. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

