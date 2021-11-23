Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) by 124.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Cortland Bancorp were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cortland Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDB opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Cortland Bancorp has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17.

Cortland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services.

