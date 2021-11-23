Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 391.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.