Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.42. 950,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,290,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

