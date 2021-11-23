Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $62.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

