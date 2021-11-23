Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $612,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

