Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 375 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 33.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth $25,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 91,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,268. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $73.94 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $476,556.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,489 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.