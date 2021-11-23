Cowen Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $187.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $180.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

A stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.83. The company had a trading volume of 52,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $109.56 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.17.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

