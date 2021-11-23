Cranswick plc Declares Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,656 ($47.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,576.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,840.27.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cranswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.26), for a total transaction of £320 ($418.08).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.