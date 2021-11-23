Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $546,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 93.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 51,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.03. 279,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

