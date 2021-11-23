Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after buying an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $567.97 million, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

